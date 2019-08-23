The US had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin vows ‘reciprocal response’ to US cruise missile test
- US talk of deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region affects our core interests, the president said
- The Pentagon said it had tested a cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight
US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
New arms race fears as China and Russia blast US over missile test
- US conducts flight test of a cruise missile, sending a signal of determination to develop intermediate-range capabilities
- Comes weeks after pulling out of a treaty with Russia that barred testing and deploying such technology
