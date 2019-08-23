Channels

The US had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Vladimir Putin vows ‘reciprocal response’ to US cruise missile test

  • US talk of deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region affects our core interests, the president said
  • The Pentagon said it had tested a cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:57pm, 23 Aug, 2019

The US had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight. Photo: AFP
US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

New arms race fears as China and Russia blast US over missile test

  • US conducts flight test of a cruise missile, sending a signal of determination to develop intermediate-range capabilities
  • Comes weeks after pulling out of a treaty with Russia that barred testing and deploying such technology
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08pm, 20 Aug, 2019

US Department of Defence conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island on Monday. Photo: AFP
