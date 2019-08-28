Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Russia denies role in ‘execution’ of Georgian former special forces operative in Berlin
- Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, was shot dead on Friday after an assassination attempt four years ago led to him fleeing Georgia
- The West has accused Russia of masterminding killings and assassination attempts abroad before, including against former spies in Britain
The US had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin vows ‘reciprocal response’ to US cruise missile test
- US talk of deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region affects our core interests, the president said
- The Pentagon said it had tested a cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight
