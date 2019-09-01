Channels

Afghan security personnel fire towards Taliban positions in Kunduz. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Afghan government claims 'hundreds of terrorists' killed, as troops repel Taliban attack on city

  Taliban launches assault on the northern city of Kunduz, even as the group's leaders meet with US negotiators in Qatar in a bid to end 18 years of war
Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:41am, 1 Sep, 2019

Afghan security personnel fire towards Taliban positions in Kunduz. Photo: Reuters
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
Middle East

US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump

  The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, 'we would come back with a force like … never before'
Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:30am, 30 Aug, 2019

US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
