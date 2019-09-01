Afghan security personnel fire towards Taliban positions in Kunduz. Photo: Reuters
Afghan government claims ‘hundreds of terrorists’ killed, as troops repel Taliban attack on city
- Taliban launches assault on the northern city of Kunduz, even as the group’s leaders meet with US negotiators in Qatar in a bid to end 18 years of war
US soldiers in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan. File photo: AFP
US will keep 8,600 troops in Afghanistan even if peace deal is struck with Taliban, says Trump
- The US President also warned if another attack on the US originated from Afghanistan, ‘we would come back with a force like … never before’
