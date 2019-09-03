Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze addresses the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. Photo: Reuters
Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announces resignation following anti-government protests
- Bakhtadze, who has been in office since June 2018, said consultations to select his successor were ongoing and that the announcement would be made on Thursday
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Russia denies role in ‘execution’ of Georgian former special forces operative in Berlin
- Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, was shot dead on Friday after an assassination attempt four years ago led to him fleeing Georgia
- The West has accused Russia of masterminding killings and assassination attempts abroad before, including against former spies in Britain
