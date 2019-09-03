Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweet in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections. Photo: AFP
Russian blogger sentenced to five years in a penal colony over an ‘extremist’ tweet
- Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweet in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections
- In it he imagined a situation in which people found the homes of law enforcement officers to kidnap and kill their children
Topic | Russia
Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweet in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP
Russia denies role in ‘execution’ of Georgian former special forces operative in Berlin
- Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, was shot dead on Friday after an assassination attempt four years ago led to him fleeing Georgia
- The West has accused Russia of masterminding killings and assassination attempts abroad before, including against former spies in Britain
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AP