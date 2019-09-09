Channels

SCMP
A woman holds her dog and a ballot at a polling station in Moscow on Sunday. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

All eyes on Moscow as Russians go to polls after biggest protests in years

  • Thousands took to the streets in July to demand that opposition politicians be allowed to run in local elections after being excluded by authorities
  • Videos circulated on social media show some voters openly stuffing ballot boxes with multiple voting slips
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:14am, 9 Sep, 2019

Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweet in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russian blogger sentenced to five years in a penal colony over an ‘extremist’ tweet

  • Vladislav Sinitsa, 30, posted the tweet in the wake of a police crackdown against protesters who have called for free elections
  • In it he imagined a situation in which people found the homes of law enforcement officers to kidnap and kill their children
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:24pm, 3 Sep, 2019

