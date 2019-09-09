Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his vote at a polling station during to the Moscow city Duma elections. Photo: AP
Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party on course to lose third of seats in Moscow election after big protests
- The result follows the biggest Moscow street protests in years
- Many opposition candidates were excluded from vote
