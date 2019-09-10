The extracted spy had reportedly confirmed the meddling of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in US elections. Photo: EPA
Russia plays down US reports about spy in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle
- A Kremlin spokesman dismissed the reports by CNN and The New York Times as ‘the genre of pulp fiction’ and ‘crime reading’
- But he did confirm a low-level official who Russian media suggested was the agent had worked at the Kremlin before being fired
Topic | Russia
US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US extracted top spy from Russia ‘because Donald Trump couldn’t be trusted with information after meeting Russians’
- Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
- Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
Topic | Espionage
