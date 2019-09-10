Channels

The extracted spy had reportedly confirmed the meddling of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in US elections. Photo: EPA
Russia & Central Asia

Russia plays down US reports about spy in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle

  • A Kremlin spokesman dismissed the reports by CNN and The New York Times as ‘the genre of pulp fiction’ and ‘crime reading’
  • But he did confirm a low-level official who Russian media suggested was the agent had worked at the Kremlin before being fired
Topic |   Russia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:16pm, 10 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US extracted top spy from Russia ‘because Donald Trump couldn’t be trusted with information after meeting Russians’

  • Decision made soon after US president discussed sensitive information with Russian officials in Oval Office in 2017, according to CNN
  • Officials worried about mishandling of classified intelligence by Trump and his administration
Topic |   Espionage
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:43am, 10 Sep, 2019

