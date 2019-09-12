Russia’s Fedor robot inside the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. Photo: Reuters
Mission over: Russia terminates its ‘Fedor’ space robot
- Fedor, or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, was built to assist space station astronauts, but wasn’t up to the task
The first crime in space? Allegations surface Nasa astronaut ‘accessed estranged ex-partner’s bank account from International Space Station’
- Astronaut Anne McClain, who has since returned to Earth, acknowledged she accessed the account while in orbit but has denied any wrongdoing
