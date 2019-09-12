Channels

Russia’s Fedor robot inside the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Mission over: Russia terminates its ‘Fedor’ space robot

  • Fedor, or Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, was built to assist space station astronauts, but wasn’t up to the task
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16am, 12 Sep, 2019

Russia's Fedor robot inside the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. Photo: Reuters
A view from the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor (Skybot F-850) during an unsuccessful docking manoeuvre with the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS
World

The first crime in space? Allegations surface Nasa astronaut ‘accessed estranged ex-partner’s bank account from International Space Station’

  • Astronaut Anne McClain, who has since returned to Earth, acknowledged she accessed the account while in orbit but has denied any wrongdoing
Topic |   Space
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:01pm, 25 Aug, 2019

A view from the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor (Skybot F-850) during an unsuccessful docking manoeuvre with the International Space Station (ISS). Photo: EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS
