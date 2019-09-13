Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP)
Russia sanctions should remain until peace restored, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says
- Zelensky said he had a ‘feeling’ that Putin was ready to improve ties
- Emmanuel Macron has indicated that more sanctions against Moscow were not in France’s interests
A child runs to greet one of the Ukrainian prisoners freed under a prisoner swap deal with Russia, at Boryspil airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Russia and Ukraine swap prisoners, in first sign of thawing relations
- Planes carrying 35 Russian and 35 Ukrainian prisoners have touched down in Moscow and Kiev, after lengthy negotiations for a prisoner swap
- The two countries have had frosty relations since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014
