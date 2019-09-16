Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pavel Ustinov denied any guilt, insisting he was just a passer-by. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russian ‘bystander’ gets three-and-a-half years in a penal colony for a protest he said he did not take part in

  • The sentencing brought to six the number of people jailed for taking part in a recent wave of anti-government demonstrations in Russia
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:43pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pavel Ustinov denied any guilt, insisting he was just a passer-by. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
After moving in earlier this year, Oleg Smolenkov said he looked forward to tending the house’s ample lawn and gardens, a neighbour said. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Suspected Russian CIA asset hid with family in plain sight in suburbs near Washington after disappearing on holiday in 2017

  • A spy story gripping Washington takes surprise twist after Russian newspaper names ex-Russian official who went missing while on holiday two years ago
  • He is now reported to be living in a large house in Stafford, Virginia, just south of the US capital
Topic |   Espionage
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 9:27pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

After moving in earlier this year, Oleg Smolenkov said he looked forward to tending the house’s ample lawn and gardens, a neighbour said. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.