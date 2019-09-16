Pavel Ustinov denied any guilt, insisting he was just a passer-by. Photo: Reuters
Russian ‘bystander’ gets three-and-a-half years in a penal colony for a protest he said he did not take part in
- The sentencing brought to six the number of people jailed for taking part in a recent wave of anti-government demonstrations in Russia
Topic | Russia
After moving in earlier this year, Oleg Smolenkov said he looked forward to tending the house’s ample lawn and gardens, a neighbour said. Photo: AFP
Suspected Russian CIA asset hid with family in plain sight in suburbs near Washington after disappearing on holiday in 2017
- A spy story gripping Washington takes surprise twist after Russian newspaper names ex-Russian official who went missing while on holiday two years ago
- He is now reported to be living in a large house in Stafford, Virginia, just south of the US capital
Topic | Espionage
