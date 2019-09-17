The Ebola virus as seen under an electron microscope. Photo: Handout
Explosion and fire at Soviet-era biological weapons facility holding smallpox and Ebola ‘no threat’, says Russia
- The facility in Siberia now serves as a state-run virus and biotechnology research centre known as ‘Vector’
- It is one of only two locations in the world to hold the smallpox virus following a successful eradication programme that ended in 1980
Health workers equip themselves in protective equipment in Beni, North Kivu province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Outbreak fears worsen as Ebola death toll in DR Congo passes 2,000 ahead of UN chief’s assessment
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due in the country to conduct a first-hand assessment of the efforts to combat the virus
