A Russian cosmonaut conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russia to give cosmonauts guns to fend off wild animals on landing

  • Cosmonauts have been unarmed for more than a decade but weapons are set to be brought back as manned launches move to the Russian Far East
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:12pm, 18 Sep, 2019

The Ebola virus as seen under an electron microscope. Photo: Handout
Russia & Central Asia

Explosion and fire at Soviet-era biological weapons facility holding smallpox and Ebola ‘no threat’, says Russia

  • The facility in Siberia now serves as a state-run virus and biotechnology research centre known as ‘Vector’
  • It is one of only two locations in the world to hold the smallpox virus following a successful eradication programme that ended in 1980
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:11pm, 17 Sep, 2019

