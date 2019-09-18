A Russian cosmonaut conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Photo: Reuters
Russia to give cosmonauts guns to fend off wild animals on landing
- Cosmonauts have been unarmed for more than a decade but weapons are set to be brought back as manned launches move to the Russian Far East
Topic | Russia
The Ebola virus as seen under an electron microscope. Photo: Handout
Explosion and fire at Soviet-era biological weapons facility holding smallpox and Ebola ‘no threat’, says Russia
- The facility in Siberia now serves as a state-run virus and biotechnology research centre known as ‘Vector’
- It is one of only two locations in the world to hold the smallpox virus following a successful eradication programme that ended in 1980
