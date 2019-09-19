Ukrainian security services personnel take part at an operation to detain a man who threatened to blow up a bridge in Kiev on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine police capture gunman who threatened to blow up Kiev bridge
- Shooter opened fire after using vehicle to block traffic
- Suspect was arrested after two-hour stand-off that saw major transport links shut down
