A photo of Alexander Gabyshev posted on a Facebook page for the “warrior shaman”. Photo: Facebook
Russia arrests Siberian shaman Alexander Gabyshev on 8,000km trek to expel ‘demon’ Vladimir Putin
- Shaman’s eccentric bid to walk from home city of Yakutsk to Moscow drew crowd of supporters along the way
- Gabyshev was reportedly snatched from camp in the night by masked security officers
Topic | Russia
A photo of Alexander Gabyshev posted on a Facebook page for the “warrior shaman”. Photo: Facebook
Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his vote at a polling station during to the Moscow city Duma elections. Photo: AP
Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party loses one-third of seats in Moscow election after big protests
- The result follows the biggest Moscow street protests in years
- Many opposition candidates were excluded from vote
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his vote at a polling station during to the Moscow city Duma elections. Photo: AP