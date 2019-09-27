Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
Russia hopes US won’t release details of Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump calls
- As a rule, the materials from conversations on the level of the head of state are considered secret, Kremlin spokesman says
- The transcript of the US President’s call with Zelensky shows that Trump urged Ukraine to ‘look into’ his political rival Joe Biden
Topic | Russia
Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mystery whistle-blower in Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal reportedly a CIA officer, as president complains about ‘spy’
- Trump wants to know source behind complaint against him, talks about how ‘spies and treason’ were handled ‘in the old days’
- US intelligence chief defends whistle-blower’s actions as he faces several hours of grilling by lawmakers
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures towards reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters