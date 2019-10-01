Channels

A man drinks a beer in an outdoor pub in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Hard-drinking Russians are giving up the booze, says WHO

  • The UN health body put the decrease down to a raft of measures brought in by President Vladimir Putin, including restrictions on alcohol sales
  • Alcohol consumption per capita dropped 43 per cent from 2003 to 2016, driven by a steep decline in the consumption of bootleg booze
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:52pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Millennials are all about health, which means drinks with less alcohol and fewer carbs. Photo: Instagram/min_noor
News & Trends

Why do millennials love Instagramable drinks like rosé, spritzers and White Claw with low alcohol content?

Spiked seltzer is low in alcohol, calories and sugar – and that’s a big part of its appeal to millennials, who are dubbed the wellness generation

Topic |   Millennial style
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Oct, 2019

