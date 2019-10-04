US Democrat Joe Biden (L) with his son Hunter Biden. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Joe Biden's son Hunter
- The second son of former US vice-president is at the centre of a scandal that has seen Democrats launch impeachment proceedings against Trump
- The scandal erupted after it emerged Trump had pushed for a probe into the father and son over Hunter’s work in Ukraine
Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump impeachment probe casts little-known diplomat Kurt Volker into spotlight
- The former US special envoy to Ukraine, once an obscure diplomat, is now cast in the spotlight as a central figure in the unfolding impeachment inquiry
