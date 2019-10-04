Channels

US Democrat Joe Biden (L) with his son Hunter Biden. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Joe Biden's son Hunter

  • The second son of former US vice-president is at the centre of a scandal that has seen Democrats launch impeachment proceedings against Trump
  • The scandal erupted after it emerged Trump had pushed for a probe into the father and son over Hunter’s work in Ukraine
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:44pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Kurt Volker, former US special envoy to Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Trump impeachment probe casts little-known diplomat Kurt Volker into spotlight

  • The former US special envoy to Ukraine, once an obscure diplomat, is now cast in the spotlight as a central figure in the unfolding impeachment inquiry
Topic |   United States
SCMP

Associated Press  

New York Daily News  

Updated: 1:00am, 4 Oct, 2019

