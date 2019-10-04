Environment activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Climate activist Greta Thunberg mocks Vladimir Putin’s ‘kind girl’ jibe
- The 16-year-old changed her Twitter bio to say ‘A kind but poorly informed teenager’ after the Russian president described her in these terms
- He warned ‘adults must do all they cannot to lead teenagers and children into any extreme situations’
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Environment activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’
- Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
- Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic | Climate crisis
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE