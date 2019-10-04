Channels

Environment activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Climate activist Greta Thunberg mocks Vladimir Putin’s ‘kind girl’ jibe

  • The 16-year-old changed her Twitter bio to say ‘A kind but poorly informed teenager’ after the Russian president described her in these terms
  • He warned ‘adults must do all they cannot to lead teenagers and children into any extreme situations’
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:26pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses world leaders at the start of the 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Teen activist Greta Thunberg shames world leaders for climate inaction in blistering UN speech: ‘How dare you!’

  • Greta Thunberg make emotional appeal in which she scolded leaders with her repeated phrase: ‘How dare you’
  • Donald Trump, originally not expected to attend, makes surprise visit at event
Topic |   Climate crisis
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:29pm, 28 Sep, 2019

