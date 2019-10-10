Channels

SCMP
Konstantin Syroezhkin. Photo: Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies
Russia & Central Asia

Kazakhstan jails China expert for 10 years for treason

  • While authorities did not say whom Konstantin Syroezhkin was accused of spying for, rights activists said his work with China was the focus of the case
  • Syroezhkin had pleaded not guilty but would not appeal the sentence, as he understood his punishment ‘was a command from the top’, said a Kazakh activist
Topic |   Kazakhstan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:20pm, 10 Oct, 2019

Kazakhstan’s new financial centre in the capital of Nur-Sultan. Photo: Facebook
Global Economy

Can Kazakhstan’s China-backed financial hub boost belt and road funding?

  • New stock exchange in Kazakh capital backed by Shanghai and Nasdaq exchanges and Goldman Sachs, among others
  • But analysts unconvinced new financial hub can tap international investor money without greater transparency of project details
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 9:55am, 8 Oct, 2019

