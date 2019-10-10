Konstantin Syroezhkin. Photo: Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies
Kazakhstan jails China expert for 10 years for treason
- While authorities did not say whom Konstantin Syroezhkin was accused of spying for, rights activists said his work with China was the focus of the case
- Syroezhkin had pleaded not guilty but would not appeal the sentence, as he understood his punishment ‘was a command from the top’, said a Kazakh activist
Topic | Kazakhstan
Konstantin Syroezhkin. Photo: Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies
Kazakhstan’s new financial centre in the capital of Nur-Sultan. Photo: Facebook
Can Kazakhstan’s China-backed financial hub boost belt and road funding?
- New stock exchange in Kazakh capital backed by Shanghai and Nasdaq exchanges and Goldman Sachs, among others
- But analysts unconvinced new financial hub can tap international investor money without greater transparency of project details
Topic | China economy
Kazakhstan’s new financial centre in the capital of Nur-Sultan. Photo: Facebook