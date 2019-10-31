Channels

Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia & Central Asia

Facebook says ‘Putin’s chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin now meddling in politics across Africa, removes fake accounts operating from Russia

  • Campaigns shut down had posted about local news and geopolitical issues, as well as sharing content from Russian and local state-controlled media
  • Networks targeted Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya.
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:56am, 31 Oct, 2019

Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Africa

Russia seeks to counter China’s influence in Africa by hosting major summit of continent’s leaders

  • In recent years China has emerged as a top foreign power on the continent, forcing Russia to play catch-up
  • All 54 African states are represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:02pm, 23 Oct, 2019

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
