Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: AP
Facebook says ‘Putin’s chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin now meddling in politics across Africa, removes fake accounts operating from Russia
- Campaigns shut down had posted about local news and geopolitical issues, as well as sharing content from Russian and local state-controlled media
- Networks targeted Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya.
Topic | Africa
The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia seeks to counter China’s influence in Africa by hosting major summit of continent’s leaders
- In recent years China has emerged as a top foreign power on the continent, forcing Russia to play catch-up
- All 54 African states are represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi
Topic | Russia
