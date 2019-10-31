Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
As a spy, Vladimir Putin was ‘conscientious and disciplined’, declassified KGB documents reveal
- Putin worked for the secret service from the mid-70s and was posted in Dresden, then East Germany, as Soviet power was crumbling
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: AP
Facebook says ‘Putin’s chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin now meddling in politics across Africa, removes fake accounts operating from Russia
- Campaigns shut down had posted about local news and geopolitical issues, as well as sharing content from Russian and local state-controlled media
- Networks targeted Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya.
Topic | Africa
Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: AP