Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

As a spy, Vladimir Putin was ‘conscientious and disciplined’, declassified KGB documents reveal

  • Putin worked for the secret service from the mid-70s and was posted in Dresden, then East Germany, as Soviet power was crumbling
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:36pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Facebook says ‘Putin’s chef’ Yevgeny Prigozhin now meddling in politics across Africa, removes fake accounts operating from Russia

  • Campaigns shut down had posted about local news and geopolitical issues, as well as sharing content from Russian and local state-controlled media
  • Networks targeted Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya.
Topic |   Africa
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:05pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is a key figure suspected of being behind the Internet Research Agency, and is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.