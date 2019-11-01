Scientist Jan Lukacevic checks a plant inside of an aeroponic growing chamber system at the Prague University of Life Sciences in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Growing strawberries on Mars? These Czech scientists are working on it
- ‘Marsonaut’ experiment is based on aeroponics – growing plants in the air, without soil, and limiting water use to a minimum
- Team has succeeded in growing mustard plants, salad leaves, radishes and herbs like basil and mint under extreme conditions
Topic | Space
Scientist Jan Lukacevic checks a plant inside of an aeroponic growing chamber system at the Prague University of Life Sciences in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Bovine cells on-board the International Space Station were grown into small-scale muscle tissue using a 3D bioprinter. Photo: AFP
Space meat grown in lab for first time, 210 miles from Earth
- Israeli company successfully cultures bovine cells on International Space Station
Topic | Space
Bovine cells on-board the International Space Station were grown into small-scale muscle tissue using a 3D bioprinter. Photo: AFP