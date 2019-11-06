Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The gamer response to ‘Call of Duty‘ has been swift and merciless, as Russians flooded Metacritic to downvote the game’s user score. Photo: Infinity Ward
Russia & Central Asia

Online revolt as new ‘Call of Duty’ game casts Russians as the bad guys

  • ‘SAS soldiers and CIA operatives do not shoot women (unless they are holding weapons) or children, unlike Russian soldiers’
Topic |   Video gaming
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:31am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The gamer response to ‘Call of Duty‘ has been swift and merciless, as Russians flooded Metacritic to downvote the game’s user score. Photo: Infinity Ward
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.