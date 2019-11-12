Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King will be released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap. They were abducted in 2016 in Kabul. Photo: YouTube
Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American and Australian professors, held captive since 2016
- In August 2016, gunmen wearing military uniforms kidnapped two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in the heart of Kabul
- The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader
Topic | Afghanistan
Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King will be released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap. They were abducted in 2016 in Kabul. Photo: YouTube
Taliban leaders pictured at an earlier round of talks with the US in Moscow. Photo: AP
US welcomes China’s offer to host talks between Taliban and Afghan government
- Washington joins Russia and Pakistan in backing proposal for meeting in Beijing aimed at paving way towards ‘comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement’
- Chinese proposal to mediate follows Donald Trump’s withdrawal from talks after death of US solider
Topic | US-China relations
Taliban leaders pictured at an earlier round of talks with the US in Moscow. Photo: AP