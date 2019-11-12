Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Putin takes Netanyahu for a ride over jailed US-Israeli woman

  • The Russian leader has snubbed repeated requests from his embattled Israeli counterpart to free Naama Issachar
  • The 26-year-old was sentenced to seven years in jail for transporting a small amount of hashish through a Moscow airport
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:15pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Russia & Central Asia

As a spy, Vladimir Putin was ‘conscientious and disciplined’, declassified KGB documents reveal

  • Putin worked for the secret service from the mid-70s and was posted in Dresden, then East Germany, as Soviet power was crumbling
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:36pm, 31 Oct, 2019

