Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Putin takes Netanyahu for a ride over jailed US-Israeli woman
- The Russian leader has snubbed repeated requests from his embattled Israeli counterpart to free Naama Issachar
- The 26-year-old was sentenced to seven years in jail for transporting a small amount of hashish through a Moscow airport
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
As a spy, Vladimir Putin was ‘conscientious and disciplined’, declassified KGB documents reveal
- Putin worked for the secret service from the mid-70s and was posted in Dresden, then East Germany, as Soviet power was crumbling
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters