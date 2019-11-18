Seized Ukrainian military vessels are seen in the port of Kerch, Crimea in November. Photo: AFP
Russia gives back three ships seized from Ukraine, foreign ministry says
- Russian forces boarded and took control of the ships as they headed through the Kerch Strait last November
- Moscow maintained that Ukraine had committed a ‘crime’ by ordering its sailors to carry out ‘provocative actions’
Topic | Russia
Russia set to return Ukrainian ships seized a year ago amid simmering tensions
- The TV channel Crimea 24 released footage of the three Ukrainian boats being towed by the Russian coastguard across the Kerch Strait
