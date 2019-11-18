Channels

Seized Ukrainian military vessels are seen in the port of Kerch, Crimea in November. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russia gives back three ships seized from Ukraine, foreign ministry says

  • Russian forces boarded and took control of the ships as they headed through the Kerch Strait last November
  • Moscow maintained that Ukraine had committed a ‘crime’ by ordering its sailors to carry out ‘provocative actions’
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:28pm, 18 Nov, 2019

Seized Ukrainian military vessels are seen in the port of Kerch, Crimea in November. Photo: AFP
A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

Russia set to return Ukrainian ships seized a year ago amid simmering tensions

  • The TV channel Crimea 24 released footage of the three Ukrainian boats being towed by the Russian coastguard across the Kerch Strait
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:30am, 18 Nov, 2019

A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch. Photo: Reuters
