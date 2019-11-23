Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters
Russia & Central Asia

US troop presence in Japan ‘a problem’ for us, Russia says

  • There are some 54,000 American personnel stationed in Japan as part of a security pact between the two countries
  • Foreign Minister Lavrov said the troops were ‘of course a problem on the road to improving the quality of Russia-Japanese relations’
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:42pm, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.