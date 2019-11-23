Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Reuters
US troop presence in Japan ‘a problem’ for us, Russia says
- There are some 54,000 American personnel stationed in Japan as part of a security pact between the two countries
- Foreign Minister Lavrov said the troops were ‘of course a problem on the road to improving the quality of Russia-Japanese relations’
Topic | Russia
