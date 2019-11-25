Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
Chinese Uygur whistle-blower’s corruption claims prompt rare protest in Kyrgyzstan
- Aierken Saimaiti claimed to have smuggled US$700 million out of the country through kickbacks. He was gunned down in Istanbul on November 10
- The revelations have piled further pressure on the former Soviet country’s fragile government, led by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Topic | Corruption in Asia
