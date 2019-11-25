Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Chinese Uygur whistle-blower’s corruption claims prompt rare protest in Kyrgyzstan

  • Aierken Saimaiti claimed to have smuggled US$700 million out of the country through kickbacks. He was gunned down in Istanbul on November 10
  • The revelations have piled further pressure on the former Soviet country’s fragile government, led by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Topic |   Corruption in Asia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:08pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.