An Apple map with the Crimean peninsula on a smartphone screen. Photo: AFP
Apple faces backlash after apps show annexed Crimea as part of Russia following pressure from Moscow
- Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community
- The seizure of the peninsula led to an uprising in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives
Cossacks in Sevastopol, Crimea attend a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik’s army evacuation from Crimea in 1920. Photo: Reuters
Apple bows to Moscow’s pressure by agreeing to show annexed Crimea as part of Russia on apps
- Moscow and Apple had been in talks over last few months, with US tech giant initially hoping to show Crimea as undefined territory
Cossacks in Sevastopol, Crimea attend a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik’s army evacuation from Crimea in 1920. Photo: Reuters