Cossacks in Sevastopol, Crimea attend a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik’s army evacuation from Crimea in 1920. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Apple bows to Moscow’s pressure by agreeing to show annexed Crimea as part of Russia on apps

  • Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in move condemned by most of global community
  • Moscow and Apple had been in talks over last few months, with US tech giant initially hoping to show Crimea as undefined territory
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:47am, 28 Nov, 2019

Cossacks in Sevastopol, Crimea attend a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik’s army evacuation from Crimea in 1920. Photo: Reuters
