An 18,000-year-old puppy found in permafrost in Russia, on display at the Yakutsk's Mammoth Museum. Photo: AP
Meet the 18,000-year-old prehistoric puppy found frozen in Russia’s permafrost
- Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud, the puppy is unusually well-preserved, with hair, teeth and whiskers still intact
- As Russia’s permafrost melts due to climate change, woolly mammoths and other prehistoric animals are being discovered
Topic | Russia
