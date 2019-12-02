Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An 18,000-year-old puppy found in permafrost in Russia, on display at the Yakutsk's Mammoth Museum. Photo: AP
Russia & Central Asia

Meet the 18,000-year-old prehistoric puppy found frozen in Russia’s permafrost

  • Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud, the puppy is unusually well-preserved, with hair, teeth and whiskers still intact
  • As Russia’s permafrost melts due to climate change, woolly mammoths and other prehistoric animals are being discovered
Topic |   Russia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:17pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An 18,000-year-old puppy found in permafrost in Russia, on display at the Yakutsk's Mammoth Museum. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.