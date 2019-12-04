Local media reported Tuesday that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near a human-inhabited area in the Arctic region. Photo: The Siberian Times
Russian mystery of the ‘T-34’ polar bear, spray-painted with name of Soviet-era tank
- Experts concerned that painted markings could prevent the bear from hunting, while some suggested it could be a ‘bad joke’
- In February, officials sounded alarm over an ‘invasion’ of 52 bears in towns in the region
Topic | Conservation
