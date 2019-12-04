Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Local media reported Tuesday that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near a human-inhabited area in the Arctic region. Photo: The Siberian Times
Russia & Central Asia

Russian mystery of the ‘T-34’ polar bear, spray-painted with name of Soviet-era tank

  • Experts concerned that painted markings could prevent the bear from hunting, while some suggested it could be a ‘bad joke’
  • In February, officials sounded alarm over an ‘invasion’ of 52 bears in towns in the region
Topic |   Conservation
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:50am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Local media reported Tuesday that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near a human-inhabited area in the Arctic region. Photo: The Siberian Times
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.