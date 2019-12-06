Channels

More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north, unable to roam because of weak coastal ice. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Over 50 polar bears gather outside village in Russia, as Arctic sea ice shrinks

  • The WWF says climate change is to blame, with warm temperatures preventing coastal ice from forming
  • The polar bears are unable to roam, and are forced to go ashore to look for food
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Dec, 2019

Local media reported Tuesday that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near a human-inhabited area in the Arctic region. Photo: The Siberian Times
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian mystery of the ‘T-34’ polar bear, spray-painted with name of Soviet-era tank

  • Experts concerned that painted markings could prevent the bear from hunting, while some suggested it could be a ‘bad joke’
  • In February, officials sounded alarm over an ‘invasion’ of 52 bears in towns in the region
Topic |   Conservation
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:07pm, 4 Dec, 2019

