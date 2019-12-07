Channels

SCMP
Following a savage axe attack by her husband in 2017, Margarita Gracheva needed a bionic right hand. Photo: Ksenia Ivanova for The Washington Post
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Margarita Gracheva’s husband chopped off her hands. Now she’s Russia’s voice against domestic violence

  • ‘Transformer mum’s’ right hand was replaced with a bionic one, while her left was preserved in snow and reattached after painful surgery
  • Gracheva’s story has captivated Russia, turning spotlight on abuse in a country where issue is often ignored
Topic |   Russia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:54am, 7 Dec, 2019

A doctor looks at an X-ray of a woman's broken wrist displayed during the exhibition. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

In Italy, X-rays of broken bones lay bare realities of domestic violence

  • A hospital in Milan is displaying scans from victims of domestic violence who have passed through its doors as part of an exhibition
  • The event has been planned to coincide with Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Topic |   Italy
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:38pm, 25 Nov, 2019

A doctor looks at an X-ray of a woman's broken wrist displayed during the exhibition. Photo: AP
