Following a savage axe attack by her husband in 2017, Margarita Gracheva needed a bionic right hand. Photo: Ksenia Ivanova for The Washington Post
Margarita Gracheva’s husband chopped off her hands. Now she’s Russia’s voice against domestic violence
- ‘Transformer mum’s’ right hand was replaced with a bionic one, while her left was preserved in snow and reattached after painful surgery
- Gracheva’s story has captivated Russia, turning spotlight on abuse in a country where issue is often ignored
A doctor looks at an X-ray of a woman's broken wrist displayed during the exhibition. Photo: AP
In Italy, X-rays of broken bones lay bare realities of domestic violence
- A hospital in Milan is displaying scans from victims of domestic violence who have passed through its doors as part of an exhibition
- The event has been planned to coincide with Monday’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
