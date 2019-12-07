Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People hold up placards reading “Do not protect thieves”, during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan jails former PMs over China-linked graft

  • Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiyev sentenced to 15 and 7½ year prison terms respectively in trial over US$400 million deal
  • Prosecutors said Chinese contractor Tebian Electric Apparatus secured power plant contract thanks to Isakov’s lobbying, despite rival bid being cheaper
Topic |   Central Asia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:16am, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People hold up placards reading “Do not protect thieves”, during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Chinese Uygur whistle-blower’s corruption claims prompt rare protest in Kyrgyzstan

  • Aierken Saimaiti claimed to have smuggled US$700 million out of the country through kickbacks. He was gunned down in Istanbul on November 10
  • The revelations have piled further pressure on the former Soviet country’s fragile government, led by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Topic |   Corruption in Asia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:08pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.