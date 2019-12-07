People hold up placards reading “Do not protect thieves”, during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in November. Photo: EPA-EFE
Kyrgyzstan jails former PMs over China-linked graft
- Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiyev sentenced to 15 and 7½ year prison terms respectively in trial over US$400 million deal
- Prosecutors said Chinese contractor Tebian Electric Apparatus secured power plant contract thanks to Isakov’s lobbying, despite rival bid being cheaper
Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during an anti-corruption rally in Bishkek. Photo: AFP
Chinese Uygur whistle-blower’s corruption claims prompt rare protest in Kyrgyzstan
- Aierken Saimaiti claimed to have smuggled US$700 million out of the country through kickbacks. He was gunned down in Istanbul on November 10
- The revelations have piled further pressure on the former Soviet country’s fragile government, led by President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
