A statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin stands in front of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Olympic summit urges ‘toughest sanctions’ against those connected with Russian doping affair
- Recommendation comes two days before the World Anti-Doping Agency decides whether Russia should be banned again from international competition
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
A statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin stands in front of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Journalists watch Sun Yang’s public hearing from the media room at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Montreux, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua
Journalists watch Sun Yang’s public hearing from the media room at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Montreux, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua