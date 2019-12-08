Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin stands in front of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Olympic summit urges ‘toughest sanctions’ against those connected with Russian doping affair

  • Recommendation comes two days before the World Anti-Doping Agency decides whether Russia should be banned again from international competition
Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:00am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin stands in front of the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Journalists watch Sun Yang’s public hearing from the media room at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Montreux, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua
Jonathan White
Opinion

Opinion

Jonathan White

Sun Yang’s CAS doping hearing blighted by translation farce, and inflamed by ‘construction worker’ claims from Chinese state media

  • Swimmer’s career on the line after appeal but neither Wada nor China star’s team can be happy with bizarre trial
  • Triple Olympian’s video evidence was not shown in court but CAS will review it before verdict
Jonathan White

Jonathan White  

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Journalists watch Sun Yang’s public hearing from the media room at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Montreux, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.