Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky meet for the first time in aim to end Ukraine war
- No comprehensive peace deal is expected from the meeting but diplomats hope the summit will help to bolster trust between the two men
- The meeting is being mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
When Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky meet on Monday it will be an encounter between two very different presidents. Photo: AFP
Putin vs Zelensky: who will dominate in their first face-to-face meeting?
- Russian and Ukrainian presidents will hold their first face-to-face talks in Paris
- For both men it will be a chance to size up their opponent in what is likely to be a long contest over the future of Ukraine
