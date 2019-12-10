Channels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky meet for the first time in aim to end Ukraine war

  • No comprehensive peace deal is expected from the meeting but diplomats hope the summit will help to bolster trust between the two men
  • The meeting is being mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:26am, 10 Dec, 2019

When Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky meet on Monday it will be an encounter between two very different presidents. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin vs Zelensky: who will dominate in their first face-to-face meeting?

  • Russian and Ukrainian presidents will hold their first face-to-face talks in Paris
  • For both men it will be a chance to size up their opponent in what is likely to be a long contest over the future of Ukraine
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 9:22pm, 8 Dec, 2019

