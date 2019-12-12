Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov. Photo: AFP
Fire breaks out on Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
- More than 400 people were on board when the fire erupted, with at least one worker reported missing
- The warship has been undergoing repairs for more than two years in Murmansk
Topic | Russia
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov. Photo: AFP
Chamonix, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy. Russian agents reportedly stayed here to carry out operations in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock
Have Russian spies used French alps as a ‘rear base’ for secret missions?
- Le Monde report about spies in France came as Germany linked Russian agents to assassination in Berlin
Topic | Espionage
Chamonix, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy. Russian agents reportedly stayed here to carry out operations in Europe. Photo: Shutterstock