Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Putin hints at staying in power beyond 2024, after fourth term
- The president was coy about his political future and would not be drawn on suggestions he could extend his rule as head of a Russia-Belarus union
- Now in his fourth term after ceding the presidency to Dmitry Medvedev and serving as PM for four years, Putin is legally bound to step down in 2024
Topic | Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow. Photo: Reuters