Russian police officers secure the area near the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AP
Russian agent killed, gunman ‘neutralised’ in Moscow shoot-out near spy agency headquarters
- Five wounded after lone attacker opens fire near heavily guarded FSB site
- Ominous grey building, known simply as the Lubyanka, was base for KGB in Soviet times, with fearsome reputation as the location for interrogating prisoners
Topic | Russia
Russian police officers secure the area near the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AP