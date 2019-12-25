Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fighters perform during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, in August. Photo: AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s most advanced fighter plane, the Sukhoi Su-57, suffers first crash

  • Pilot ejected safely after aircraft went down during test flight in Khabarovsk Region
  • Defence Ministry to investigate accident, which may have been caused by failure in steering system
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 1:46am, 25 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fighters perform during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, in August. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE