Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fighters perform during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, in August. Photo: AP
Russia’s most advanced fighter plane, the Sukhoi Su-57, suffers first crash
- Pilot ejected safely after aircraft went down during test flight in Khabarovsk Region
- Defence Ministry to investigate accident, which may have been caused by failure in steering system
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
