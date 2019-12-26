President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have hotly denied any interference with the US vote to help Donald Trump win the presidency. Photo: Reuters
US military to target sensitive data of Russia’s elite as cyberwarfare gets personal

  • US Cyber Command will target Russian senior leadership and elites if alleged 2020 US election interference does not stop
  • Possible targets would likely not include President Vladimir Putin, as this would be too provocative
Updated: 2:43pm, 26 Dec, 2019

