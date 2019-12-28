An image from Russian military video footage shows the Avangard hypersonic missile system preparing for launch. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via EPA-EFE
Avangard: Russia’s nuclear-capable hypersonic missile enters combat duty
- New intercontinental weapon can fly at 27 times speed of sound and make sharp manoeuvres en route to target, making it much harder to intercept
- Putin boasted earlier this week that Russia is world leader in hypersonic weapons
Topic | Russia
An image from Russian military video footage shows the Avangard hypersonic missile system preparing for launch. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry via EPA-EFE