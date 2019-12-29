The UN said that more than 80 per cent of those who have fled southern Idlib this month were women and children. Photo: AFP
Misery in Idlib: this could become the worst humanitarian crisis in Syria’s civil war

  • UN said more than 235,000 people in Syria’s Idlib province had been displaced as a result of hostilities this month
  • The enclave is already home to many displaced from previous rounds of violence in the nine-year war
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agencies

Updated: 2:26pm, 29 Dec, 2019

