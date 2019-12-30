US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanks Trump for intel that helped stop terror attacks
- Russia’s FSB, a successor to the KGB, quoted by Russian agencies, said two Russian citizens were arrested on Friday suspected of planning an attack in St Petersburg
Topic | Vladimir Putin
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: dpa