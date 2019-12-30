Russian men fish on a pond covered in thin ice in Moscow earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Russia has hottest year since records began in 1891
- Known for its cold winters when it is normally blanketed with snow, Moscow has seen its warmest December in a century this year
- Temperatures are rising around the world, with the UN saying earlier this month that 2019 was on course to be one of the three hottest years yet
