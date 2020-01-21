Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Vladimir Putin pushes ahead with Russia shake-up, as some fear he plans to be ‘leader for life’
- Changes will limit power of presidency, a post Putin is expected to step down from in 2024, in what critics call a ‘constitutional coup’
- Surprise reforms unveiled last week prompted resignation of PM Dmitry Medvedev and his government
