Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during his meeting with students at the Sirius Educational Centre in Sochi, Russia. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Vladimir Putin says Lee Kuan Yew’s Singapore not suitable model for Russia
- ‘You want me to be Minister Mentor?’ president asks when questioned about leadership transition when his term expires in 2024
- Putin recently proposed constitutional changes that could allow him to extend grip on power even after stepping down
Topic | Vladimir Putin
