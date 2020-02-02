Tourists wearing face masks visit Red Square in downtown Moscow. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Russian military gets set to evacuate citizens from China as virus death toll rises

  • Kremlin spokesman says the evacuations would be from regions that had been most affected by the outbreak
  • Russia has already reported its first two cases of coronavirus and restricted direct flights to China
Updated: 1:53am, 2 Feb, 2020

Tourists wearing face masks visit Red Square in downtown Moscow. Photo: AFP
