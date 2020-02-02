US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Pompeo, on Central Asia tour, warns of China and Russia’s influence

  • US secretary of state tours two Central Asian ‘Stans’ to bolster ties
  • John Kerry toured the region in 2015 – the last US secretary of state to visit
Topic |   Kazakhstan
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 2:33pm, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE